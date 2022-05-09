DEQ monitoring water in New River, Blind River watersheds

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has been conducting water quality restoration activities in the New River and Blind River watersheds of Ascension Parish.

According to a Parish of Ascension news release, DEQ plans to expand the monitoring to more than 20 sites in July.

Monitoring for the Blind River watershed began at 25 sites in February, and it is expected to last about 18 months.

DEQ may need to place dye in the rivers to better understand the flow characteristics, according to the release. The dye does not harm people or animals.

The state department also plans to conduct outreach activities within the parish.

More information can on the planned activities can be found on DEQ's YouTube page.