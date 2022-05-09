23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for May 2-6

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of May 2 to May 6.

Ascension Parish:

Tyvis Williams, 2525 W Orice Roth Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 21, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Jeffery Clements, 40076 W New River Ext. Gonzales, LA, age 51, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, No Insurance, Driving Under Suspension, False Certificates, View Outward or Inward through Windshield or Windows, and Violation of Registration Provisions. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Zachary Lessard, Denham Springs, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 6 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Caleb Thibodeaux, 4415 Belle Vue Dr. Addis, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 6 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Anthony Trepagnier III, 114 Belle Alliance Dr. Donaldsonville, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Jamie Phillips, 39187 Babin Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 6 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Toby Rawls, 37048 Cotton Mill Ave Geismar, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jason Creed, 46018 Gold Place Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Arial Valencia-Lacayo, 4912 Rhodes Dr. New Orleans, LA, age 21, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Calvin Smith Jr., 8222 Kingview St. St. James, LA, age 53, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon.

Assumption Parish:

Kayleigh Folse, 515 Locust St. Thibodaux, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Eric Castagnetta, 1126 Callais Lane Golden Meadow, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Movable and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Douglas Snow, 1091 Bradford Rd. Amite, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Drake Kinkle, 217 Heriard St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Shane Lee, 129 Frank Ln. Belle Rose, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Johnathan King, 478 Paula Dr. Thibodaux, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Battery of a Police Officer and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Douglas Ferris, 311 Eagle Point Dr. Pierre Part, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

St. James Parish:

Andres Guadalupe, 2216 NE Evangeline Lafayette, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jeremiah Sheppard, 8103 Jones Dr. St. James, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Auto Burglary (3 counts) and Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.