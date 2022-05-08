Ascension Parish Schools turning former EATEL building in Gonzales into technology center

Staff Report

The former EATEL building at 406 East Worthey Street in Gonzales, which is next to the Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief office, will be a technology center for Ascension Parish Schools.

The building is next to the East Ascension High School campus and near the intersection of South Burnside Avenue.

EATEL originated in Ascension Parish, launching one of the only 100 percent fiber-to-the-home networks in the country. It merged with RTC, originally in Reserve, and Vision Communications, which served Lafourche Parish and the Grand Isle area. The merged companies rebranded themselves as REV, an acronym of the three original names.

The Ascension Parish School Board approved of the purchase for some $2.6 million.