Prairieville Primary School named National Beta School of Distinction

Staff Report

Ascension Parish's Prairieville Primary School is a 2021-2022 National Beta School of Distinction.

The school earned this recognition by increasing their club’s membership by at least 10 percent from last year.

National Beta School of Distinction is an honor for Beta clubs striving towards academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others.

With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership from the previous school year.

This year, only 2,250 Beta Clubs across the country received this award.

In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO said “This national award speaks highly of your commitment to academic excellence and illustrates your dedication to preparing students for their future.”

Award recipients will receive a National Beta School of Distinction banner to proudly display as a symbol of their accomplishment.

“We have been able to operate and grow our club thanks to our supportive administration and fellow fifth grade teachers," Tracey Hatfield stated. "Each year we challenge students to develop a servant mindset toward their peers, teachers, and community. I have enjoyed serving as Beta sponsor these last three years, and can’t wait to see what is next for our cardinals."

“We are very proud of our cardinals for their dedication to academic excellence and to the sponsors for providing the opportunity for students to participate in a club that fosters leadership skills, builds strong character, and promotes the importance of service to others,” stated Prairieville Primary School Principal Kimberly Ammons.

With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 chapters nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization.