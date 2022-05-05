Gonzales shopping center demolished, to be redeveloped

Staff Report

A well-known shopping center at the corner of Airline Highway and Burnside Avenue in a highly traveled area of the City of Gonzales has been demolished with plans of developing a new retail center.

Located in a mostly commercial area in the city, the shopping center dates back to the late 1950s.

According to a report published by The Advocate, investors are working on a deal with an unnamed grocery store to be the anchor of the new center. The company has not been made public yet.

A LeBlanc's grocery store previously served as an anchor. The family-owned grocery store sold its nine locations to the Rouses Market grocery chain in late 2016.