Area law enforcement agencies pay tribute to Nick Tullier

Staff Report

Nick Tullier, an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who was shot in an ambush in July 2016, has died.

Many area law enforcement agencies have paid tribute to Tullier after his family announced "God gained his best angel" on May 5.

"Our hearts are deeply saddened to hear of Deputy Nick Tullier’s passing," the Gonzales Police Department shared in a Facebook post. "Nick’s heroism continued beyond that day in July of 2016. His daily battle to live inspired us to remember that we serve and protect with all of our being. Witnessing his courage, gave us strength in the face of adversity. His ultimate sacrifice in service to his community will never be forgotten. Our deepest prayers and sympathies are with his family."

"God Bless you Nick Tullier and to your family and friends," Chief James LeBlanc of the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department shared in a post. "You fought one hell of a fight, my brother in blue, for six long years. Prayers are flowing strong for you and your family today."

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office page posted "he is and will forever be a hero."

Tullier was shot July 17, 2016 in an ambush at a gas station on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. Investigators have said the attack specifically targeted law enforcement officers.

Three others died in the ambush: Brad Garafola, Matthew Gerald, and Montrell Jackson.