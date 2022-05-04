Explore attractions for free with Ascension Parish Library Adventure Pass

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Beginning this month, residents who are cardholders in good standing (and age 17 or older) may borrow an Adventure Pass from Ascension Parish Library to explore educational and cultural experiences.

APL is the first library in the capital region to partner with multiple organizations to create a collection of free family-friendly entertainment passes with access to local and regional museums, zoos and other institutions.

For the initial launch, APL partnered with four institutions: The National World War II Museum, BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Louisiana Arts and Science Museum, and the USS Kidd Veterans Museum.

“This is an opportunity to provide our residents with an equitable way to visit new places, spend time with family, or explore solo,” said APL’s Acquisitions Librarian Carrie Goodall. ”Our goal is to give the community access to items that support creation, exploration, and recreation without the monetary burden.”

The Adventure Pass Collection is an extension of APL’s Library of Things, a collection of learning and activity kits and other realia. The Library of Things includes a telescope, ukulele, various board games, mobile hotspots, educational STEAM kits, and more.

Adventure Passes can be reserved by visiting https://www.myapl.org/adventurepass.

To allow all residents and families fair access to the passes, there are limits on how many can be reserved each year. For BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, cardholders may check out up to five passes every three months. For each of the other experiences, one family pass per calendar year may be booked.

The library is in the process of adding additional encounters to the Adventure Pass Collection.