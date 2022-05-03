Hwy. 30 alternating lane closure set for May 12-17 in Gonzales

Staff Report

There will be an alternating east and westbound lane closure on Hwy. 30 in Ascension Parish from May 12 to May 17 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The lane closure will be from Hwy. 44 (South Burnside Avenue) to S. Remy Robert Avenue. The location is on the east side of South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales.

The closure is necessary to perform a drainage culvert installation across Hwy. 30, according to a DOTD news release.

No detour routes are necessary however, permit loads over 10 feet should call the permit office for alternate routes.