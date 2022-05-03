Ascension Parish Council moves meeting to Gonzales due to leaky Donaldsonville courthouse

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council has announced it will hold its May 5 council meeting in the council chambers at the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Gonzales due to leaks in the roof of the Donaldsonville courthouse.

According to a news release, the change was necessary because of the threat of rain.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at 607 East Worthey Street in Gonzales.

The council generally holds the first meeting of the month in Donaldsonville on the first Thursday. The second meeting is generally held in Gonzales on the third Thursday of the month.