AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana State Police seize $5.5 million in cocaine on Interstate 12

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troopers seize $5.5 million worth of cocaine

Troopers from Louisiana State Police discovered 55 kilograms of suspected cocaine, which has an estimated value of $5.5 million, during a traffic stop on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish.

According to a news release, police stopped a Peterbilt truck around 6:20 a.m. May 2 in the Covington area. Troopers suspected criminal activity and requested consent to search the vehicle.

Troopers arrested 32-year-old Melvin Contreras of Mount Vernon, New York and 40-year-old Pedro Sarante of New York City on drug-related charges. Both were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Red Hot Chili Peppers honor late musician at Jazz Fest

As the New Orleans Jazz Fest made a triumphant return following cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Red Hot Chili Peppers paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Following Hawkins' death March 25, the Foo Fighters bowed out of their Jazz Fest date.

In his honor, RHCP drummer Chad Smith has been performing with a hawk silhouette with Taylor written across it.

Smith also led the crowd in a chant to pay homage to the late musician, who previously rose to fame as the drummer for Alanis Morissette.