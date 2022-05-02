Ascension Parish reports 20 new COVID cases; Louisiana cases surge 30.9%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 30.9% as 1,664 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,271 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 40th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 8.9% from the week before, with 381,004 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.44% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 41 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ascension Parish reported 20 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 21 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 33,177 cases and 293 deaths.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Orleans Parish with 124 cases per 100,000 per week; Caldwell Parish with 101; and LaSalle Parish with 81. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Orleans Parish, with 485 cases; Jefferson Parish, with 331 cases; and St. Tammany Parish, with 167. Weekly case counts rose in 36 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Jefferson, Orleans and St. Tammany parishes.

Louisiana ranked 48th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 61% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.6%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Louisiana reported administering another 20,759 vaccine doses, including 2,928 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 23,293 vaccine doses, including 3,236 first doses. In all, Louisiana reported it has administered 6,244,826 total doses.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 16 parishes, with the best declines in Avoyelles Parish, with 0 cases from 5 a week earlier; in Iberville Parish, with 4 cases from 9; and in Evangeline Parish, with 0 cases from 3.

In Louisiana, 25 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 29 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,173,297 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,248 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 81,365,218 people have tested positive and 993,733 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 1.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 276

The week before that: 169

Four weeks ago: 198

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 43,243

The week before that: 39,428

Four weeks ago: 37,216

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 34 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 38 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.