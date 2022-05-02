Ascension Parish detectives arrest White Castle man in Prairieville residential burglary

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a White Castle man in connection with a residential burglary where a safe containing $60,000 in cash and personal documents was stolen.

Detectives arrested 32-year-old Nicholas Dimm April 30, according to a news release.

After responding to a report of a burglary April 29, detectives were advised the safe contained about $60,000 in cash along with the personal items.

Detectives said Dimm confessed to the burglary in an interview. He reportedly told detectives he buried the money in two separate locations in Iberville Parish.

With the assistance of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish detectives were able to recover the cash and items that had been buried.

Dimm was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

Detectives reported they returned the personal items and cash to the homeowner.