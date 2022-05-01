Where should new Mississippi River bridge cross? Gonzales, Plaquemine meetings set for this week

Staff Report

Two meetings in Ascension and Iberville parishes remain on the schedule for possible Mississippi River bridge placements in the greater Baton Rouge area.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development invites citizens to offer input on possible placements with dates in Gonzales and Plaquemine.

The meeting locations and times are as follows:

Monday, May 2, 2022 | 5-7 p.m.

Ascension Parish, East Bank

Lamar Dixon Expo Center Banquet Hall

9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 5-7 p.m.

Iberville Parish, West Bank

Carl F. Grant Civic Center

24700 J Gerald Berret Blvd., Plaquemine

A prerecorded presentation will loop throughout the meeting. Representatives of DOTD and the project team will be available with exhibits throughout the meeting times to answer questions.