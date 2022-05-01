Garth Brooks' earth-shaking Tiger Stadium concert wows crowd

Many locals enjoyed a spectacular stadium show as country music legend Garth Brooks brought a performance of seismic proportions to LSU's campus in Baton Rouge.

In a Twitter post, LSU confirmed a seismograph was recording in the geology department. Though it hasn't been confirmed as an earthquake, social media users have shared photos showing activity on the seismograph when the band launched into Callin' Baton Rouge.

The 1993 hit song has become something of a theme song for Tiger Stadium, as it is routinely played during pre-game warmups for home football games.

The earth-shaking experience was reminiscent of what's been known as the Earthquake Game back on Oct. 8, 1988, when LSU quarterback Tommy Hodson connected with Eddie Fuller for a touchdown against Auburn. The eventual game-winning catch sent fans into a frenzy.

"LSU...tonight was better than my wildest dreams," the Friends in Low Places singer stated in a Twitter post alongside photos from the event.

Natalie Bourg Turner said the first time seeing the singer live was an amazing experience.

"I went with my 22-year-old daughter, and I was so glad that it was something we got to experience together. He's an amazing performer and I found him to be quite humble, even with all of his fame. He introduces and thanks all of his band and backup singers by name and his energy is contagious," Turner stated in a reader callout via Facebook.

Mary Fisher Bordelon described the show as awesome.

"The noise level in the stadium was insane! I’ve seen Garth before but it wasn’t like this! He is such a great entertainer. It was my 11 year old son’s first concert and he can’t stop talking about it," she stated.

Several others shared similar sentiments following the concert, which recorded more than 100