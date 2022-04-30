Rotary Club of Greater Ascension honors teachers with Spelling Bee

Special to The Weekly Citizen

After being sidelined the past two years from the coronavirus pandemic, the Rotary Club of Greater Ascension hosted its Spelling Bee to honor the teachers of the year in the Dutchtown school feeder system, which encompasses the club’s area. Ten teams went head-to-head to claim the title of “Best Spellers of 2022.”

“Our Spelling Bee was held at Prairieville Primary, where there was lots of food, fellowship and fun that evening," President-elect Justin Champlin said. "It’s always a pleasure to honor our teachers and give back to our community.”

Longtime Rotarian Gasper Chifici kicked off the event by citing the Rotary four-way test and explained why those values guide Rotarians to fulfill the Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.” Thereafter, Jackie Tisdell, Ascension Parish School Board’s Public Information Officer, emceed the Spelling Bee and the honorary judges were David Hebert with Atmos and Greta Gordon with Methanex.

While some words were easier than others, the first problem word was cappuccino, and three teams were quickly affected having to use their one time mulligan buy in to remain in the Bee.

After moving on to other words to spell, the teams slowly dwindled down to a battle between team BASF and team Chirpy representing Prairieville Primary. It was the final word “grotesqueness” that secured the win for the Prairieville Primary team lead by its teacher of the year, Courtney Wicher.