Prairieville man sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for heroin distribution

Staff Report

A Prairieville man received a 60-month sentence in federal prison following his conviction of distribution of heroin.

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced 28-year-old Robert Brown. The court further sentenced Brown to three years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.

According to admissions made as a part of his guilty plea, on Dec. 1, 2017, Brown made arrangements with a confidential informant to sell one-half of an ounce of heroin for $1,200 at a gas station in Livonia. The informant subsequently met with Brown at the gas station where he sold the heroin to the informant for $1,200 as planned.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney William K. Morris.