Gonzales felon sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for possessing firearms

Staff Report

A Gonzales man was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison following his conviction of possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced 29-year-old Tylan Tilford. The court further sentenced Tilford to three years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearms involved be forfeited.

According to admissions made as a part of his guilty plea, on March 16, 2020, Louisiana State Police narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at Tilford’s residence in Gonzales. While searching the bedroom, detectives located a firearm under a pillow on Tilford’s bed, along with five firearms located in the bedroom and bathroom used by his mother. Tilford advised that all the firearms belonged to him and that he had placed them in his mother’s room.

Prior to possessing the firearms, Tilford was convicted in Ascension Parish in March 2012 of simple burglary and in November 2015 of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Louisiana State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Eli J. Abad.