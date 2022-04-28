LSU Police investigating American Idol winner Laine Hardy; warrant issued

Staff Report

American Idol winner Laine Hardy announced in a Facebook post that he is the subject of an LSU Police investigation.

"Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department," Hardy stated in the post. "I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.

Hardy, who hails from Livingston Parish, ascended to fame as the first Louisiana native to win the American Idol competition. He was the season 17 winner in 2019.

An LSU spokesperson has confirmed there is an active investigation involving Hardy, according to Baton Rouge area media reports. Details have not been released.