Gonzales Police searching for suspects in vehicle burglaries; three guns stolen

Staff Report

Gonzales Police are searching for suspects captured on video surveillance burglarizing vehicles in the City of Gonzales in the early morning hours of April 21.

According to police, four Black males are accused of driving through neighborhoods pulling on vehicle door handles and rummaging through those left unlocked.

Police said the suspect were traveling in a white Chevrolet Tahoe and appeared to be specifically looking for firearms and cash left inside the vehicles. The same suspects were identified burglarizing neighboring areas in Ascension Parish the same night.

According to police, the suspects were able to take three firearms including one that belonged to an off-duty law enforcement officer.

The Gonzales Police Department is working closely with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on multiple leads but is also looking for any other information that would assist in this investigation.

Any information can be relayed to Det. Dominick Rodi at 225 647-9583 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.

The full video is available on GPD's Facebook page.