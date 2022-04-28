Ascension Parish's Jordyn Vicknair among finalists for high school new teacher of year

Staff Report

East Ascension High School teacher Jordyn Vicknair is a finalist for Louisiana High School New Teacher of the Year.

This new recognition program, which is open to first-year teachers only, is run by the Louisiana Department of Education in partnership with Dream Teachers.

"We are so appreciative that the Louisiana Department of Education created this new recognition! A continuous cohort of new teachers entering this profession is obviously critical to the success of students today and for generations to come," stated Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "We are always so grateful to have first-year teachers consider Ascension Public Schools as a choice for beginning their career, and Jordyn’s successful first year is a great example of what can happen when a new employee builds great professional relationships with their employer for support, guidance, and professional development."

"I can't put into words how shocked, excited, and grateful I am to have been awarded New Teacher of the Year. To make it to be a state finalist is the most rewarding feeling, and makes all of the hard work worth it," said Vicknair. "The students are a big reason why I push myself so hard. This award is for them!"

A native of Montz, Vicknair is currently in her first year of teaching geometry at East Ascension High School. Passionate about her subject matter, she graduated from Louisiana State University in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics along with her secondary teaching certification earned through LSU’s GeauxTeach program. In this program, she was able to earn a degree in mathematics while taking education courses and completing field experience at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

Vicknair completed her student teaching experience in a geometry classroom during the spring of 2021 at East Ascension High School, where she then accepted a geometry position for the 2021-2022 school year. She also received the Margaret Oxley Mathematics Education Award while in college for her dedication to building relationships with her students during her field experience. Her intention is to cultivate a classroom environment in which students collaborate to explore geometry using a variety of tools geared toward different learning styles.

"Jordyn is among many great first-year teachers in Ascension, and we congratulate her for being selected as a State Finalist for New Teacher of the Year in Louisiana. Her energy and passion for student success shine brightly in her daily work with students. Her commitment to being a great teammate, bringing positive energy to others, and seeking professional growth and new learning are great examples of what makes her excellent, even in year 1," said Superintendent Alexander.

On May 31, Vicknair will be recognized at the Teacher Leader Summit along with the other eight state finalists.