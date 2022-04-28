Ascension Parish detectives arrest St. Gabriel suspect in Geismar residential burglary

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a St. Gabriel man in connection with a residential burglary in the Geismar area.

According to a news release, detectives arrested 20-year-old Freddie Miles April 27. He was charged with theft over $25,000, simple burglary, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespassing.

Deputies responded to the residence April 26 after the homeowner reported a large amount of items worth about $60,000 were stolen.

St. Gabriel Police and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office assisted as a search warrant was executed on Miles' residence.

Detectives reportedly found items, including jewelry, designer handbags, and shoes that had been reported stolen.

Detectives said in the release Miles confessed to the burglary.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.