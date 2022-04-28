23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for April 18-22

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of April 18 to 22.

Ascension Parish:

Randal Millet, 47868 Amite River Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Theft Valued Over $1,000, but less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Alonzo Henry, 511 Williams St. Baton Rouge, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Chet Ourso, 137 Rue De Beauville Napoleonville, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Issac Mumphrey, 811 Lessard St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 52, pled guilty to Aggravated Battery and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kenneth Dupaty and O’Neil Parenton. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

Brent Wade, 14452 Central Woods Ave. Baton Rouge, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Sexual Battery and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Craig Stewart, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Assumption Parish:

Cassandra Pitre, 125 Deroches St. Thibodaux, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Robbie Pierce, 207 Ambassador Ct. Gibson, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Joshua Louper, 120 Gassen St. Luling, LA, age 22, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The defendant is to serve 2 years of the said sentence, and the remaining 3 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

James Harris, 150 Pecan St. Napoleonville, LA, age 20, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Kayla Field, 12748 Brogan Lane Baton Rouge, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.