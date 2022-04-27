Gonzales man dies in Ascension Parish crash on Hwy. 22

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a single vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 22 near Snyder Lane in Ascension Parish before 2 a.m. April 27.

The crash claimed the life of 64-year-old Roger Bourque of Gonzales.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Bourque was traveling west on Hwy. 22 in a 1999 Ford truck. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway to the left and overturned.

Troopers said Bourque was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Bourque for analysis.

Louisiana State Police wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.