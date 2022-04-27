Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy arrested, charged with 20 counts of pornography involving juvenile

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest and immediate termination of a deputy charged with 20 counts of pornography involving a juvenile.

According to a news release, Brandon Morris was arrested April 27 after detectives with the APSO Juveniles Division worked with the Attorney General's Office on a search warrant and apprehension.

Morris was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville. At the time of the release, he was awaiting bond.

“We hold our deputies to high standards, and no one is above the law when situations like this occur. It tarnishes our badge and violates community trust,” Sheriff Bobby Webre stated in the news release.

Morris had been employed with APSO for eight months and was still in the training phase of his employment.

This an ongoing investigation led by the Attorney General’s Office. Further information is limited at this time.