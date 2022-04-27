AROUND THE STATE: Cedric Richmond, a top Biden aide, leaving for Democratic National Committee

Staff Report

Cedric Richmond leaving White House for DNC

Former Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, a top aide to President Joe Biden, plans to resign and take a new position with the Democratic National Committee.

According to national published reports, Richmond would be the highest-ranking aide to leave since Biden took office.

Richmond was the U.S. representative for Louisiana's 2nd congressional district, which includes most of New Orleans and areas along the Mississippi River toward Baton Rouge, from 2011 to 2021.

Morgan City man granted clemency from Biden

President Joe Biden granted clemency to 78 individuals, including a man from Morgan City serving a ten-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possess 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Terry Booty's sentence was commuted to expire April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact the ten-year term of supervised release.

Sen. Cassidy honors veteran, civil rights leader

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) delivered a speech recognizing the life and legacy of Johnnie Jones, a World War II veteran and civil rights leader who passed away at the age of 102.

Last year, Cassidy presented a Purple Heart to Jones for his service during the D-Day invasion and his injuries sustained during the battle.

“Louisiana, and the entire country, should both mourn the loss and celebrate the life of an American hero and dedicated civil rights leader, Johnnie Jones, who recently died at age 102. But in his 102 years, fought for our country, fought for the free world, and also fought to bring civil rights to a better place,” said Dr. Cassidy.