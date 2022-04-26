Ventress woman dies, others severely injured in Pointe Coupee Parish crash

Staff Report

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated a two-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 78 west of Hwy. 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish after 7 p.m. April 25.

The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Amber Crawford of Ventress.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 34-year-old Andre Slaughter of New Roads and his five passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 78 in a 2016 Chrysler 300. At the same time, Crawford was traveling east on Hwy. 78 in a 2017 Ford Fusion. For reasons still under investigation, Slaughter crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Chrysler striking the Ford head-on.

Police said Crawford was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to police, Slaughter was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained severe injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The five passengers in the Chrysler, who aged from a 3-year-old to a 13-year-old, were all unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained severe injuries. They were also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.