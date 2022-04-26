St. Amant, 5th Ward volunteer fire department banquet honors members

Staff Report

The St. Amant and 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department banquet recognized accomplishments from the year of 2021.

"We are very blessed to have the volunteers we have in the St. Amant and 5th Ward volunteer fire departments who are dedicated to their Ascension Parish residents and their community," Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc said.

Special thanks went to the St. Amant KC Hall, Delaune's Supermarket, Ralph's Supermarket, Magnolia Novelty, and Broussard Catering.

2021 Junior Firefighter of the Year:

Lauren Troxclair

2021 Officer of the Year:

Mytrail Whitehead

Sean Gilbert

2021 EMS Responder of the Year:

Blake Broussard

Ashley Trabeau

2021 EMS Rookie of the Year:

Brooke Everett

2021 EMS Chief Award:

Christine Willson

2021 Night Time Rider Club Response Award:

Hunter Solar

Bradley Norwood

2021 Firefighter Rookie of the Year:

Corey Hergruder

2021 President’s Award

Sherri Jenkins

2021 Firefighter of the Year

Robbie Villenurve

2021 Community Service Awards:

Delaune’s Supermarket

2021 Member of the Year:

Greg Swanson

2021 Key Person of the Year Award:

Dina Holubar

Trey Bercegeay

2021 Training Award:

Shane Rojas

Eric Hughes

5th. Ward Volunteer Fire Department 2021 Awards.

2021 Junior Firefighter of the Year:

Cameron Everett

2021 Officer of the Year:

Derek J. LeBlanc

Drake LeBlanc

2021 EMS Responder of the Year:

Jaclyn Collins

2021 EMS Rookie of the Year:

Jessica Everett

2021 EMS Chief Award:

Jacob Ozol

2021 Night Time Rider Club Response Award:

Aaron Gautreaux

2021 Firefighter Rookie of the Year:

George Weber

2021 President’s Award

Sherri Jenkins

2021 Firefighter of the Year

Elliot Stepteaux

2021 Community Service Awards:

Ralph’s Supermarket

2021 Member of the Year:

Tarrell Milan

2021 Key Person of the Year Award:

Landon Troxclair

Pam Dawson

2021 Training Award:

Jeff Burns