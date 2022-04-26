St. Amant, 5th Ward volunteer fire department banquet honors members
The St. Amant and 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department banquet recognized accomplishments from the year of 2021.
"We are very blessed to have the volunteers we have in the St. Amant and 5th Ward volunteer fire departments who are dedicated to their Ascension Parish residents and their community," Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc said.
Special thanks went to the St. Amant KC Hall, Delaune's Supermarket, Ralph's Supermarket, Magnolia Novelty, and Broussard Catering.
2021 Junior Firefighter of the Year:
Lauren Troxclair
2021 Officer of the Year:
Mytrail Whitehead
Sean Gilbert
2021 EMS Responder of the Year:
Blake Broussard
Ashley Trabeau
2021 EMS Rookie of the Year:
Brooke Everett
2021 EMS Chief Award:
Christine Willson
2021 Night Time Rider Club Response Award:
Hunter Solar
Bradley Norwood
2021 Firefighter Rookie of the Year:
Corey Hergruder
2021 President’s Award
Sherri Jenkins
2021 Firefighter of the Year
Robbie Villenurve
2021 Community Service Awards:
Delaune’s Supermarket
2021 Member of the Year:
Greg Swanson
2021 Key Person of the Year Award:
Dina Holubar
Trey Bercegeay
2021 Training Award:
Shane Rojas
Eric Hughes
5th. Ward Volunteer Fire Department 2021 Awards.
2021 Junior Firefighter of the Year:
Cameron Everett
2021 Officer of the Year:
Derek J. LeBlanc
Drake LeBlanc
2021 EMS Responder of the Year:
Jaclyn Collins
2021 EMS Rookie of the Year:
Jessica Everett
2021 EMS Chief Award:
Jacob Ozol
2021 Night Time Rider Club Response Award:
Aaron Gautreaux
2021 Firefighter Rookie of the Year:
George Weber
2021 President’s Award
Sherri Jenkins
2021 Firefighter of the Year
Elliot Stepteaux
2021 Community Service Awards:
Ralph’s Supermarket
2021 Member of the Year:
Tarrell Milan
2021 Key Person of the Year Award:
Landon Troxclair
Pam Dawson
2021 Training Award:
Jeff Burns