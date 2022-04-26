Ascension Parish utilities customers can pay by phone, online

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Utilities Department has announced that all ACUD #1 water customers can now pay their bills online or by telephone.

“This is one more step toward our goal of making government more responsive to the people,” stated Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment in a news release.

Customers of Parish Utilities of Ascension already had the ability to pay online. Now customers of ACUD #1 can do so also. The service is available immediately. Credit card payments will be assessed a 2.99 percent convenience fee.

To pay online, visit: http://www.ascensionparish.net/departments/utilities/. Customers can also call a toll free number – 855-960-6191 – to make a payment.