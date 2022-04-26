Ascension Parish Schools announces new principal appointments

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointment of three school leaders: Allison Brignac as the Principal of Lake Elementary School, Dineska McZeal as the Assistant Principal of East Ascension High School, and Timmy Chiquet as the Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville High School.

"We are so grateful to have tremendous leadership capacity in our school district. These three professionals have chosen to explore new opportunities, and we know they will do a fantastic job at their respective schools," stated Superintendent David Alexander.

LAKE ELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL

Allison Briganc is the new Principal of Lake Elementary School.

Originally from Bogalusa, Brignac is a 23-year educator and National Board Certified Teacher. She began her career in Ascension Parish 21 years ago at St. Amant High School where she taught for seven years. She worked in Donaldsonville schools for another six years including two years at Lowery Middle and four years at Donaldsonville High as a mentor teacher. She moved to East Ascension High to serve as a Teacher Coach for two years before returning to Donaldsonville High as a Master Teacher. In her most recent position, Brignac served as an assistant principal at East Ascension High for five years.

"I'd like to thank Mr. Alexander, school board members, and central office staff for their support and confidence in me," said Brignac. "It is a little bittersweet to leave East Ascension, which has been home for several years, but I am very excited to start this new journey at Lake."

Brignac earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics education from Louisiana Tech University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.

She is married to Supervisor of Information Technology Jay Brignac. They have a daughter named Chloe.

EAST ASCENSION HIGH ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Dineska McZeal is a new Assistant Principal of East Ascension High School.

A native of Lutcher, McZeal is a former electrical engineer who worked at Lucent Technologies. She began her educational career as a mathematics teacher at Lutcher High School and continued to serve in the St. James Parish Public School System for six additional years at St. James High School.

Her career in Ascension began in 2009 as an Algebra/Geometry teacher at East Ascension High School. During her time at EA, she served as a Mentor Teacher, an instructional leadership team member, and eight years as an assistant coach for the Lady Spartans basketball team that included an LHSAA state championship title.

In 2020, McZeal became the TAP Master Teacher at Donaldsonville High School and was named an Assistant Principal at DHS in 2021.

"Thank you for this opportunity to serve the East Ascension community," said McZeal. "What it is all about for me is serving our teachers and students -- building those relationships and helping them meet their goals whether that is academic or professional goals."

She earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Southern University, alternative certification from Nicholls State University, and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.

McZeal and her husband, Ron, have three children: Dexter, Diniaa, and D'Ron.

DONALDSONVILLE HIGH ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Timmy Chiquet is the new Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville High School.

A native of Donaldsonville, Chiquet has worked at DHS for the past 18 years as a teacher, coach, in-school suspension presider (ISSP), and graduation coach.

"I am overjoyed and so enthused," said Chiquet. "It is an honor to serve our kids, and I assure you the number one priority for me will always be the students of Donaldsonville High School - particularly how can I best prepare them for tomorrow, the next day, and life after school."

Chiquet earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from Louisiana State University and a master's degree in education from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

He is married to Kristy Chiquet, who is a teacher at Prairieville Middle School. They have two sons: Hunter and Peyton.