Ascension Parish Schools honors support personnel of the year for 2021-22

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the Support Personnel of the Year for 2021-22.

The top employees were selected by their respective school peers.

On April 26, all honorees were recognized before an Ascension Parish School Board meeting at Dutchtown High School, where the district named the following level winners: Lakeside Primary's Micah Pearson as Primary School Support Person of the Year, Lowery Middle's Kim Brown as Middle School Support Person of the Year, and Early College Option's Melynda Trosclair as the High School Support Person of the Year.

"These outstanding employees support the important work going on every day inside and outside of our classrooms. We cannot stress enough the importance of providing excellent service at every touchpoint," stated Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "It was an honor to recognize and celebrate their work."

HIGH SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

Adline Griffin, A Secretary, APPLe Digital Academy

Keshia Sheppard, Librarian's Aide, Donaldsonville High

Patricia Williams, Custodian, Dutchtown High

Melynda Trosclair, Registration Clerk, Early College Option

Melissa Firmin, B Secretary, East Ascension High

Jimmy Williams, Custodian, St. Amant High

MIDDLE SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

Elizabeth Tran, Facility Manager, Bluff Middle

Chicquetta Rodriguez, Facility Manager, Central Middle

Kelvin Fort, Custodian, Dutchtown Middle

Kristi Granier, A Secretary, Galvez Middle

Narva Williams, A Secretary, Gonzales Middle

Bridgitt LeBlanc, Paraprofessional, Lake Elementary

Kim Brown, A Secretary, Lowery Middle

Lucy Babin, Registration Clerk, Prairieville Middle

Andrea Oubre, Paraprofessional, St. Amant Middle

PRIMARY SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

Allyson Smith, Paraprofessional, Ascension Head Start

Katherine Hughes, B Secretary, Bluff Ridge Primary

Keisha Neal, Paraprofessional, Bullion Primary

Shileta Bullard, B Secretary, G.W. Carver Primary

Kelley Sarrazin, B Secretary, Central Primary

Ashley Lawrence, Registration Clerk, Donaldsonville Primary

Brandi Volion, Paraprofessional, Duplessis Primary

Wendy Forsyth, B Secretary, Dutchtown Primary

Jodi Forsythe, Paraprofessional, Galvez Primary

Kaitlyn Lewis, Paraprofessional, Gonzales Primary

Micah Pearson, Paraprofessional, Lakeside Primary

Kimberly Irvin, Paraprofessional, Lowery Elementary

Neely Tramonte, Paraprofessional, Oak Grove Primary

Karen Holmes, Paraprofessional, Pecan Grove Primary

Cassandra "Cassie" Dunham, ISSP Aide, Prairieville Primary

Shelly Rea, Paraprofessional, Sorrento Primary

Tara Gonzales, Paraprofessional, Spanish Lake Primary

Judy Purpera, ISSP Aide, St. Amant Primary

Yessenia Kimball, Paraprofessional, Sugar Mill Primary