Ascension Parish Schools honors support personnel of the year for 2021-22
Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the Support Personnel of the Year for 2021-22.
The top employees were selected by their respective school peers.
On April 26, all honorees were recognized before an Ascension Parish School Board meeting at Dutchtown High School, where the district named the following level winners: Lakeside Primary's Micah Pearson as Primary School Support Person of the Year, Lowery Middle's Kim Brown as Middle School Support Person of the Year, and Early College Option's Melynda Trosclair as the High School Support Person of the Year.
"These outstanding employees support the important work going on every day inside and outside of our classrooms. We cannot stress enough the importance of providing excellent service at every touchpoint," stated Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "It was an honor to recognize and celebrate their work."
HIGH SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR
Adline Griffin, A Secretary, APPLe Digital Academy
Keshia Sheppard, Librarian's Aide, Donaldsonville High
Patricia Williams, Custodian, Dutchtown High
Melynda Trosclair, Registration Clerk, Early College Option
Melissa Firmin, B Secretary, East Ascension High
Jimmy Williams, Custodian, St. Amant High
MIDDLE SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR
Elizabeth Tran, Facility Manager, Bluff Middle
Chicquetta Rodriguez, Facility Manager, Central Middle
Kelvin Fort, Custodian, Dutchtown Middle
Kristi Granier, A Secretary, Galvez Middle
Narva Williams, A Secretary, Gonzales Middle
Bridgitt LeBlanc, Paraprofessional, Lake Elementary
Kim Brown, A Secretary, Lowery Middle
Lucy Babin, Registration Clerk, Prairieville Middle
Andrea Oubre, Paraprofessional, St. Amant Middle
PRIMARY SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR
Allyson Smith, Paraprofessional, Ascension Head Start
Katherine Hughes, B Secretary, Bluff Ridge Primary
Keisha Neal, Paraprofessional, Bullion Primary
Shileta Bullard, B Secretary, G.W. Carver Primary
Kelley Sarrazin, B Secretary, Central Primary
Ashley Lawrence, Registration Clerk, Donaldsonville Primary
Brandi Volion, Paraprofessional, Duplessis Primary
Wendy Forsyth, B Secretary, Dutchtown Primary
Jodi Forsythe, Paraprofessional, Galvez Primary
Kaitlyn Lewis, Paraprofessional, Gonzales Primary
Micah Pearson, Paraprofessional, Lakeside Primary
Kimberly Irvin, Paraprofessional, Lowery Elementary
Neely Tramonte, Paraprofessional, Oak Grove Primary
Karen Holmes, Paraprofessional, Pecan Grove Primary
Cassandra "Cassie" Dunham, ISSP Aide, Prairieville Primary
Shelly Rea, Paraprofessional, Sorrento Primary
Tara Gonzales, Paraprofessional, Spanish Lake Primary
Judy Purpera, ISSP Aide, St. Amant Primary
Yessenia Kimball, Paraprofessional, Sugar Mill Primary