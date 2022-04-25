Thibodaux suspect arrested on Gonzales Police fugitive warrants

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Thibodaux man with fugitive warrants from Gonzales Police following a call in Belle Rose.

According to a news release, deputies charged 48-year-old Kevin James Anderson with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony theft, and illegal possession of stolen things.

Anderson will be released to the custody of Gonzales City Police, according to the release.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence west of Belle Rose in connection with a report of an unresponsive female.