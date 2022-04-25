Meetings begin this week for Mississippi River bridge Hwy. 1 to Hwy. 30 connector project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development invites citizens to offer input on current possible bridge placements and share input at one of six open house-style public meetings in April and May.
The meeting locations and times are as follows:
Monday, April 25, 2022 | 5-7pm
East Baton Rouge Parish
Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library
9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge
Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | 5-7pm
Iberville Parish, East Bank
St. Gabriel Community Center
11400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Dr., St. Gabriel
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 5-7pm
West Baton Rouge Parish
Addis Community Center
7250 LA-1, Addis
Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 5-7pm
Ascension Parish, West Bank
Donaldsonville High School Gym
100 Tiger Dr., Donaldsonville
Monday, May 2, 2022 | 5-7pm
Ascension Parish, East Bank
Lamar Dixon Expo Center Banquet Hall
9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales
Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 5-7pm
Iberville Parish, West Bank
Carl F. Grant Civic Center
24700 J Gerald Berret Blvd., Plaquemine
A prerecorded presentation will loop throughout the meeting. Representatives of DOTD and the project team will be available with exhibits throughout the meeting times to answer questions.