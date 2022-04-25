Meetings begin this week for Mississippi River bridge Hwy. 1 to Hwy. 30 connector project

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development invites citizens to offer input on current possible bridge placements and share input at one of six open house-style public meetings in April and May.

The meeting locations and times are as follows:

Monday, April 25, 2022 | 5-7pm

East Baton Rouge Parish

Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library

9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | 5-7pm

Iberville Parish, East Bank

St. Gabriel Community Center

11400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Dr., St. Gabriel

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 5-7pm

West Baton Rouge Parish

Addis Community Center

7250 LA-1, Addis

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 5-7pm

Ascension Parish, West Bank

Donaldsonville High School Gym

100 Tiger Dr., Donaldsonville

Monday, May 2, 2022 | 5-7pm

Ascension Parish, East Bank

Lamar Dixon Expo Center Banquet Hall

9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 5-7pm

Iberville Parish, West Bank

Carl F. Grant Civic Center

24700 J Gerald Berret Blvd., Plaquemine

A prerecorded presentation will loop throughout the meeting. Representatives of DOTD and the project team will be available with exhibits throughout the meeting times to answer questions.