Volunteers work together at Ascension Parish trash bash event

Staff Report

Many volunteers gathered the morning of April 23 for the Ascension Parish Trash Bash event.

Parish of Ascension government thanked the volunteers in a social media post for their hard work in doing their part to keep Ascension and Louisiana beautiful.

Parish government shared several photos of volunteers working together on both the east and west banks of the Mississippi River. Clean-up efforts included the Donaldsonville, Gonzales, and Prairieville areas of the parish.

A special thanks went out to members of the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department, Ascension Parish Sheriffs Office, DPW East and West, and all Ascension Parish affiliates for making sure everyone was safe while serving the parish.