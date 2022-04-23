Gonzales man dies in Ascension Parish crash on Hwy. 73

Staff Report

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a single vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 73 south of Hwy. 61 in the Prairieville area of Ascension Parish just before 10 p.m. April 22.

The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Jon Davies of Gonzales.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Davies was traveling north on Hwy. 73 in a 1991 GMC Sierra. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC ran off the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole bordering the roadway.

Davies was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Davies for analysis.