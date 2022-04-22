Inmate from Denham Springs briefly escapes Ascension Parish Jail

Staff Report

An inmate from Denham Springs escaped the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville the afternoon of April 22 but was taken back into custody a short time later.

Albert James Smith, 36, was booked into the jail April 5, according to online records. Prior to the escape, he was charged with illegal possession of stolen things and failure to appear from previous arrests.

A recording about the event was sent out to phones in the area of the jail, which is located on the west side of Ascension Parish near the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish. The jail is located along Lemannville Cutoff Road, close to the St. Jude subdivision and CF Industries' complex.