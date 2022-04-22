Ascension Parish detectives arrest three Prairieville suspects after two-month drug investigation

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested three suspects April 19 following a two-month investigation involving illegal narcotics at a residence on Miller Road in Prairieville.

David Bryant, 52, of Prairieville is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, distribution of heroin, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and possession of an unregistered weapon.

Mason Hebert, 48, of Prairieville is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute amphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute suboxone, three-counts of possession of legend drugs, illegal carry of weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jody Melugin, 51, of Prairieville is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute amphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute suboxone, possession with intent to distribute legend drugs, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and illegal carry of weapons.

In February, detectives with the APSO narcotics division initiated an investigation into the residence after receiving information of illegal drug activity at the property.

Detectives said they executed a search warrant at the residence and found a large quantity of illegal narcotics and multiple weapons. Bryant, Hebert, and Melugin were present at the property.

The trio was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

Further arrest may be pending, detectives said.