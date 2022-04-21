Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announces bipartisan call for GoFundMe transparency

Staff Report

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said a coalition of 28 attorneys general are urging online platform GoFundMe to implement better disclosure policies and terms of service.

The letter stems, in part, from Landry’s concern after the crowdfunding platform refused to honor donations to the Freedom Convoy in Canada in early 2022.

“GoFundMe's actions against the Freedom Convoy earlier this year brought to light an extreme lack of transparency in their policies,” Landry stated in a news release. “Big Tech platforms such as these must be held accountable and not be allowed to hide behind arbitrary standards that allow them to pick and choose ‘worthy’ causes."

According to their website, GoFundMe has served more than 50 million donors and helped organizers raise more than $5 billion since it launched in 2010.

Landry is joined in the letter by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, and their peers from Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, and West Virginia.