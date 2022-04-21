Greater Baton Rouge Dental Clinic to host day of free services.

Staff Report

GBR Dental presents a one-day free dentistry event, “GBR Dental Day of Giving,” as part of the Greater Baton Rouge Dental Clinic’s mission to give back to the community and to support the advancement of dental health to the public.

All doctors and staff will volunteer their time to provide the best dentistry experience for the local community.

This event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4 at 16250 Airline Hwy., Prairieville. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. The first 75 patients are guaranteed a slot with the choice of a filling, dental cleaning or dental extraction.

Patients must be 18 or older to participate. Patients are encouraged to arrive early and dress appropriately for the weather, as they may be waiting outside.

“We know things have been tough financially for people the past few years, with COVID and layoffs,” Dr. Louis Mason said. “We are excited to bring this event back this year. Giving back to the community that has supported our office is important to me. This event will touch the lives of so many people here in the Prairieville and surrounding areas. I’m extremely proud of our efforts.”

Mason has been serving the Greater Baton Rouge area for more than 42 years with two dental offices located in Port Allen and Prairieville. With this experience, he has serviced generations of families and donated more than $100,000 of dental services and donations to the community.

For more information and registration for this event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greater-baton-rouge-dental-clinic-day-of-giving-tickets-317152009197