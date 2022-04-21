Ernest Wilson Drive to close April 22-25, April 29-May 2 in West Baton Rouge Parish

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Ernest Wilson Drive in West Baton Rouge Parish, near the Interstate 10 bridge, will be closed beneath the Intracoastal Bridge from Capital Drive to Mahaffey Road.

This total closure will begin at 7 p.m. April 22 and will end at 6 a.m. April 25.

There will also be another total closure of Ernest Wilson Drive beginning at 7 p.m. April 29 and will end at 6 a.m. May 2.

According to DOTD, this closure is needed to perform road work on Ernest Wilson, associated with the replacement of the Intracoastal Bridge.