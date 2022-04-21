FOUND SAFE: Ascension Parish deputies searching for missing person

Staff Report

Update: Deputies announced Patsy Montague has been found safe.

Original article:

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for Patsy Montague, 91.

She was last seen leaving Pond View Drive off of Henderson Bayou in Ascension Parish at 1:33 p.m., deputies said.

She is driving a late 1990s model light green/gray Dodge Caravan LP HZA560.

Montague has light dementia and is prone to strokes.

If located, immediately contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411.