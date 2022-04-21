Ascension Parish native Jacelyn Wheat named WBRZ weekend meteorologist

Jacelyn Wheat, an East Ascension High School graduate and Gonzales native, has been hired as the weekend meteorologist at Baton Rouge television station WBRZ.

Before attending EAHS, she was a student at Central Primary and Central Middle schools in the Gonzales area of Ascension Parish. After high school, she went on to the University of South Alabama. She is set to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in May.

Wheat has already hit the ground running in Baton Rouge, appearing on the station's newscast over Easter weekend.

"I always knew that I wanted to be someone people could look up to. I grew up dancing at Center Stage Performing Arts Academy. We would constantly be doing performances at different charity events and that’s when I realized that I could do more to have a positive impact," she said.

Wheat also pointed to the role models she had growing up in the area. After going to college, she decided to head down the path of meteorology.

"Luckily, I was able to start in my home market where I know some people and some different organizations that I want to get involved in," she said.