Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office participating in 'Buckle Up in Your Truck' campaign

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will join other local law enforcement agencies in participating in the “Buckle Up in Your Truck” campaign, which runs from April 23 through April 30.

Seatbelt enforcement will be conducted during these dates in areas around Ascension Parish. Deputies will be checking motorists for seatbelt and safety seat violations, as well as other violations.

"Buckle Up in Your Truck” is a seatbelt enforcement campaign aimed at increasing the national seatbelt usage rate. As traffic increases, it is important to remember that wearing a seatbelt could save your life.

Sheriff Bobby Webre asks for patience and cooperation if stopped and ask that everyone recognize the importance of raising safety awareness.