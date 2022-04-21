Ascension Parish deputies arrest two in connection with Crystal Scott death

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two suspects charged with unlawful disposal of remains in connection with the death of Crystal Scott.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 45-year-old Deanne Garrett and 53-year-old Denyer Garrett on April 16.

Deputies responded to a call Jan. 28 regarding a deceased female found inside a plastic storage container on a property along Rue De Le Bois Road in Prairieville.

During their investigation, detectives arrested 43-year-old Sedrick Credit, who was reportedly last seen with Scott. He was charged with unlawful disposal of remains, failure to seek assistance, and obstruction of justice. Detectives announced Feb. 10 they obtained an arrest warrant for Credit.

Following Credit’s arrest, detectives reported they learned he visited the residence of Deanne and Denyer Garrett, who allegedly assisted Credit with the disposal of Scott’s remains.

According to the release, detectives said both Deanna and Denyer Garrett confirmed that they did supply Credit with materials, such as tape, and helped him move Scott’s remains.

Both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

Scott’s cause of death is still under investigation, deputies said.