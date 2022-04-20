Highway 30 Coalition announces milestone in corridor's expansion project

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced notice to proceed for the environmental process for Hwy. 30 on April 19, marking a significant milestone for the Highway 30 expansion project.

According to a news release from the Highway 30 Coalition, the notice to proceed approves the start of the environmental studies needed to design and construct the expansion of the roadway.

Environmental impact studies will include traffic counts and analysis, along with conducting a full inventory of rights of way that will need to be acquired to expand the roadway, along with locating the existing utilities and pipelines that may traverse this corridor.

According to the release, the environmental process is anticipated to last two years and would be followed by funding allocation for design and construction; the detailed design process; project and bid letting; construction; and project completion.

“The issuance of this notice to proceed is a long-awaited juncture in our efforts to expand capacity on Highway 30," Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment stated. “Today, we are one step closer to making the expansion of this critical roadway a reality, but we intend to stay laser focused in moving this project forward at every next step of the way.”

“The Highway 30 Coalition was launched just last week to bring awareness to the importance of expanding this roadway and we will continue to press for an expedited process and funding to bring this project to fruition,” stated Anthony Ramirez, spokesperson for the Highway 30 Coalition and President and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce. “Currently the 8.5 miles of Highway 30 in Ascension Parish generates half a billion dollars in wages and $30 million in state income taxes a year with 7,529 employees and full-time contractors working on/around Highway 30. The Highway 30 corridor will benefit from $10 billion in upcoming announced industrial projects, which will generate over $24.1 million in new state sales tax revenue over the next two to three years, creating 2,500 new jobs.”

For more information on the Highway 30 Coalition, visit highway30coalition.org.