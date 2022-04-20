Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office awarded national accreditation by CALEA

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced it was awarded national accreditation by the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, known as CALEA.

According to a news release, APSO is one of only four Sheriff's Offices in the state of Louisiana and among 4 percent of law enforcement agencies nationwide that have achieved CALEA law enforcement accreditation.

Once accredited, the four-year reaccreditation process begins. CALEA assessors evaluate compliance for approximately 180 law enforcement standards, policy development, employee training, best practices, and a public forum.

In 1979, the commission was created through the combined efforts of four major law enforcement organizations: the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriffs’ Association, and the Police Executive Research Forum. The purpose of the Commission is to develop standards based on international best practices in public safety, and to establish and administer the accreditation process.

The accreditation process is how a public safety agency voluntarily demonstrates how it meets professionally recognized criteria for excellence in management and service delivery.

“This award of accreditation does not come easy,” stated CALEA President Marcus Brown. “Agencies must go through a rigorous review and evaluation of their organization and then implement the necessary policy and procedure changes. The process does not stop at that point. By voluntarily choosing to seek CALEA accreditation, the agency commits to an ongoing review of adherence to CALEA’s standards. Each community with CALEA accredited agencies should be feel confident that their public safety organization is going above and beyond and operating under the highest standards in public safety.”