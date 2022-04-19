Louisiana delegation urging Biden administration to help crawfish farmers

Staff Report

Members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation are urging Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to grant assistance to Louisiana crawfish farmers recovering from natural disaster damage.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), and Reps. Clay Higgins (R-La.), Mike Johnson (R-La.), Julia Letlow (R-La.), and Steve Scalise (R-La.) signed the letter.

In a news release from Kennedy, the lawmakers pointed out in early 2021 Louisiana experienced a historic freeze that caused damage to infrastructure and hit the state's crawfish industry.

“Crawfish require warm temperatures in order to flourish and grow. In fact, even a day or two of severe cold weather can significantly stunt their growth. As we saw, this historic winter freeze did not kill the crawfish, but instead substantially slowed down their growth, crippling supply at the beginning of the season. Later that year, while crawfish farmers were still recovering from losses, Hurricane Ida ripped through Louisiana causing tens of billions in property damage,” the lawmakers wrote.