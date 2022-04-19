AROUND THE STATE: Baton Rouge murder suspect livestreamed killing on Facebook, police say

Staff Report

Stabbing streamed via Facebook Live, police say

Baton Rouge Police announced the arrest of a murder suspect accused of stabbing a woman on a Facebook Live video.

Louisiana State Police notified East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office detectives of the video, according to a BRPD news release.

Deputies reportedly found 34-year-old Janice David deceased in a vehicle on South Sherwood Forest Blvd. just before 10 p.m. April 18.

Police said they suspect David was beaten and stabbed to death.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Earl Lee Johnson Jr. prior to being aware of his suspected involvement in David's death. Johnson was involved in the theft of a vehicle and was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of first-degree murder.

House owned by Lt. Gov. burglarized, set on fire

Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser reported his house in Plaquemines Parish was burglarized and set on fire.

Nungesser told WWL-TV someone broke into the house, put the kitchen drawers on the stove, and lit a fire.

He also reported sports memorabilia was stolen.

Corrections officer accused of excessive force

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Louisiana State Penitentiary corrections officer on a charge of malfeasance in office and simple battery for alleged use of excessive force on a prisoner.

Elbert King, 30, of Natchez, Mississippi was placed on investigative leave during the investigation.

Senators announce $9.9 million in disaster aid

Sen. John Kennedy and Sen. Bill Cassidy announced $9,925,219 in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants in disaster aid for Louisiana.

The FEMA aid will fund the following: