Alisha Massey named interim director of Ascension Parish mental health

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has named Alisha Massey, a local mental health professional, as the new interim director of mental health for Ascension Parish government.

“I want to do more community outreach, to bring healthcare and mental health services out into the community where they are most needed,” stated Cointment. “Alisha’s background and skill set make her perfect for this position.”

Massey is a 1994 graduate of East Ascension High School. She is a also a graduate of Southern University A&M College, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology, and a Master’s Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

She has many years of experience as a licensed professional counselor, and served as the school counselor at Lowery Middle School in Donaldsonville.

“My admiration for my mother, who is a nurse, is the reason I became a counselor, which is to help individuals heal so they can live life to the fullest,” stated Massey.

She is the mother of three children and an active member of Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge.

“I am honored and grateful to be the interim director of Ascension Counseling Center and serve the residents of Ascension Parish,” Massey said.