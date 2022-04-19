23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for April 11-15

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of April 11 to April 15.

Ascension Parish:

Jacob Betit, 510 N Bullion St. Gonzales, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway and Aggravated Flight from an Officer. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Jon Cook, 12521 Palmer Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Bruce Latiolais, 38208 Debbie St. Prairieville, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Jeffery Neuwald, 12368 Rue De Le Bois Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 57, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Leila Braswell and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

Jacob Turner, 118 Belle Point Ln. Napoleonville, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Felony Simple Criminal Damage to Property and Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Elijah Rodrigue, 1666 Hwy 307 Thibodaux, LA, age 45, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

Ricky Keller, 1310 N Ezidore St. Gramercy, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jonathan Troxler, 1500 2nd St. Lutcher, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.