Shelter in place issued for Plaquemine area after Dow chlorine release

Staff Report

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and Iberville Parish Council advised everyone in the Plaquemine area to shelter in place after a Dow chlorine release.

The sheriff and council said in a social media post everyone in the areas around Dow should shelter in place and turn off air conditioner units and close doors and windows.

"Dow’s Emergency Services is responding to an event at Olin, a third party tenant on our Plaquemine Site. Dow is working closely with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office to take the appropriate precautions for an ongoing chlorine release," Dow Louisiana Operations posted on Facebook.

The Louisiana State Police Emergency Service Unit is responding to the chlorine leak at the Dow plant, according to an LSP Facebook post.

Troopers said Hwy. 1 is closed in both directions.

The Dow complex is located on the east side of Hwy. 1 on the westbank of the Mississippi River, about 15 miles south of Baton Rouge.

According to a news release from West Baton Rouge Parish, Hwy. 1 was closed at Sid Richardson Road in the Addis area.